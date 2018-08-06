Bringing Bellevue together was the most important aspect for the school clothing and supplies drive at New Beginnings Worship Center Saturday.
About 200 children picked out clothing, supplies and books for school, and were also offered haircuts, pedicures and information about receiving healthcare through OneWorld and Nebraska Medicine.
Organized by Bellevue Together, more than 100 volunteers helped at the event.
Bellevue businesses such as Target, Walmart and Shopko also donated to the event. The Bellevue police and fire departments also made appearances bringing their K-9 units and trucks for the children to explore.
While families waiting to go into the church to begin shopping, they waited outside for free food and games for the kids.
Terry Ausenbaugh, a volunteer at the event, said this event symbolizes people of Bellevue coming together.
“Every community has needs,” he said. “These kids wouldn’t have back to school supplies, they wouldn’t have clothes to go back to school.
“It’s an awesome program that helps provide those needs and helps these kids go back to school and not have to be ashamed of anything they’re wearing or their school supplies.”