The old mantra “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” applies to Josh Phillips’s and Ben Micek’s mindset regarding their recent purchase of Apollo Heating & A/C.
The business, purchased by Tom Yeoman and two others about 34 years ago, was well-run and already had a loyal, established clientele when the duo took over the heating, cooling and air conditioning (HVAC) business in mid-January, according to the now-owners.
“One of the things we love about this business is that Tom built a great foundation,” Phillips said. “And one of the things we are doing, we are not changing a lot of what Tom is doing, but we are doing a lot of things to bring it up to 2020, is what we say.
“We are re-branding, we are getting a new website, new logo, we’ve got a new mission statement we share with all our guys that we really try to stick to.”
Micek said it’s all about completing quality work while making the process as easy as possible for the customer.
“The mission statement is: ‘To provide the highest level of HVAC service in our market area, not only by showing the customer what we can do, but how we make them feel.’ Because at the end of the day, you know, you can fix an air conditioner and stuff, but you also want someone that you can trust, that you find reliable, somebody that you can let into your home knowing you are going to be taken care of.”
The owners’ paths crossed years ago while both were working in the HVAC industry. Phillips served as a territory manager for Lennox Heating and Cooling, and Micek worked as a sales representative for another Lennox-centered HVAC company.
With Apollo selling Lennox’s product line and both men having a passion for their work, over time the idea of going into business together took shape.
“Honestly, we’ve talked for the last four years about the dream, or potential, of getting into business ownership,” Phillips said. “Honestly, when we first started talking about it, it wasn’t just HVAC — it was anything. We had dreams and aspirations of becoming our own bosses.”
The company provides a full slate of commercial and residential HVAC services. Phillips noted that Apollo serves customers in Bellevue and also about a 30-mile radius outside.
Yeoman, during a phone interview with The Leader, said numerous individuals showed interest in purchasing Apollo. But, it had to be the perfect fit; he wasn’t going to hand the reins to anybody whom he didn’t have full faith in. The transition in ownership, Yeoman said, needed to be seamless for his existing client base and contractors.
Already having an existing relationship with Phillips and Micek, Yeoman was confident that he was making the right move when he pulled the trigger.
“Going forward, I wanted somebody that would take care of my people, take care of my community, take care of my customers,” he said. “A business like this in a town of this size is not without its obligations and whoever succeeded me was going to have to realize those obligations and be true to them.
“When they came to me as a team with an acquisition offer, it was the right fit. I felt that the two of them could do the job that I felt needed to be done to perpetuate the place, and do the right thing by all involved.”
Micek said the opportunity to continue propelling the Apollo name in the right direction while also opening new doors for the company is appealing. With about a month of ownership under their belts, the co-owners said they feel like they are right where they want to be.
“If you think of heating and air, it’s literally the heart of your home,” Micek said.
“That’s what makes it comfortable to live in … Well, at the end of the day if you love the industry, why would we not try to pursue something that’s in the industry?
“And sometimes, things just happen the way they are supposed to fall in line.”