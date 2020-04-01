Jim and Michelle Nekuda didn’t anticipate their annual cruise would result in them self-quarantining for two weeks, but the two have made the best out of social distancing.
Michelle, a human resource director and professor, and Jim, the vice president of strategic partnerships at Bellevue University, recently took their annual trip, The 80s Cruise on the Royal Caribbean’s Explorer of the Seas. The couple has been sailing the cruise since 2016.
The ship left from Miami March 8 and returned March 15. The Nekudas stayed a couple days in Miami before returning to Nebraska.
“When we returned to Miami, we were in rush hour traffic in Miami, Monday the 16th, and there were no cars on the Interstate,” Jim said. “Just in that week we were gone, we came back and it was totally different.”
The seven-day trip ended with everyone on board being encouraged by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to self-quarantine for two weeks following the coronavirus outbreak.
“Both our places of employment went along with that and asked us to self-quarantine, so we came home and have been here since,” Jim said.
Jim and Michelle are part of a Facebook group for The 80s Cruise, which has around 2,500 members. On March 22, the group was notified of a passenger on the same cruise who tested positive for COVID-19.
“One passenger posted early in the day that they were positive and made it aware, they self-identified, said these are their symptoms and they were very thorough with everyone in the group,” Jim said. “They informed the cruise line and production company, which in turn later in the day sent out an email to everyone on the cruise making them aware that there was a positive case on the ship.”
Jim said after the announcement of the first positive case, he and Michelle were sure there were more people who had the virus on board.
“As this week has gone on, more people have self-disclosed,” he said. “We’re now aware of about a dozen that were confirmed positive tests, and there are those who are presumed positive.”
Though the Nekudas are free of self-quarantining as of Sunday, Jim was told to not return to work until Wednesday.
Michelle said there hasn’t been any indication passengers caught the virus on the ship, but rather before or after traveling.
“Everybody on the cruise was extremely good about washing their hands, wiping their doors, using hand sanitizer, things like that. We’ve all done this many times,” she said.
Jim said the cruise also fever tested everyone before boarding the ship.
“When we arrived at the port on embarkation day, everyone was tested and if you presented a fever in that test, you were pulled out of the line and given additional testing whether it was blood oxygen tests or additional tests,” he said. “They were also taking travel records of those who had traveled to, at that time, the countries on the restricted travel lists. They weren’t allowed on the ship.”
While neither Jim or Michelle have any symptoms of COVID-19, they are still taking precautionary measures.
Michelle, a cancer survivor, said she is grateful the two came out of their travels healthy.
“Jim is completely overly cautious, which is great, because it causes me to be,” she said. “I’ve had a lot of medical issues over the past 20 years, and I catch everything. I’m the person that, if there’s something in the air, I catch it.”