An attacker could strike at any moment, so Mike Kassebaum, chief master at Bellevue’s Nebraska ATA, wants the community to be prepared to defend itself.
The Martial Arts company is offering a harassment and rape prevention training to teach the public both non-violent and full self defense.
The $25 class is open to those 13 and older, Kassebaum said. It will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at Nebraska ATA Martial Arts’ Bellevue site, located at 2111 Harvell Drive.
It’s based on Krav Maga, which Kassebaum describes as a self-defense technique developed for the Israel military. He said the company offers 3–4 of the training sessions per year, this being the first in 2020.
It’s important to practice self-defense techniques consistently, Kassebaum said, so that in case someone does try to surprise attack, the victim can surprise the attacker instead.
“Violence can happen at any time,” Kassebaum said. “It's just nice to be a little bit more prepared, at least mentally."
The specific training will focus on gaining mental readiness for violent attacks, Kassebaum said, through learning situational awareness.
While the first step during an attack, whenever possible, should be trying to de-escalate the situation, Kassebaum said Krav Maga focuses on what to do during a “worst case scenario.”
From choke defenses, to bear hug defenses or setting verbal boundaries, Kassebaum said participants will learn what to do if they need to fight back in order to survive. Participants will practice these scenarios with attackers in full body suits to be as realistic as possible.
“Our goal is really to empower them and . . . be confident enough to fight back,” Kassebaum said.
Anyone interested in taking part in the training can call 402-682-5425 to register.