I have haunted libraries all my life.
During childhood, my neighborhood library stood a 10-minute walk from our house in what Americans would call a strip mall but which we thought of simply as “the top shops” to distinguish them from “the bottom shops,” a much smaller strip at the bottom of our hilly neighborhood.
The library sat across from a pub, “The Good Companions,” which in turn sat across from the post office, which sat on the north end of a delightful row of mom and pops that included two bakeries, a butcher, a fruitseller, a newsagent, a fish ‘n’ chips shop and a small grocery store that we glorified as a supermarket.
But it was the library that held my attention, perhaps because it was free, but certainly because it contained a wealth of colorful children’s books. I became quite a regular there, and, if I do say so myself, something of a favorite among the young ladies who ran the place.
When adolescence hit I discovered the City of Cardiff’s main library downtown. It was housed in a wonderful, I assume Victorian, multi-story stone structure with a spiral staircase and marble everywhere. It was, as libraries used to be, slightly musty and populated with many miles of shelves, all stuffed with books. There were no coffee shops, computer rooms or makerspaces equipped with 3D printers, and no glass and steel construction supposedly expressing modernity but actually wrecking that warm sense of intimacy that made the old libraries feel like Edwardian clubs.
In later years, while sojourning in Braunschweig, Germany, I discovered a little library that had an English language section filled with books about the history of nearby Hanover which, interestingly, had much to do with the British monarchy.
In the 1980s I spent some hours kicking around the New York Grand Central Library on Fifth Avenue. This was my first disappointment, even though I did discover there that Pennsylvania once had a governor named Curtin.
It was massive, of course, but there were few books to browse. Books were retrieved from some underground storage area by clerks after I handed them a catalog card.
And that was my library experience, until I arrived in Bellevue in 1989.
You might think I’d be sniffy about Bellevue’s modest library after spending so much time at bigger libraries, but not at all. I loved it instantly.
The place was stuffed with books, all easily accessible from miles of traditional shelves. There was even a wonderful old card index before computers vanquished that relic of a more gentle age.
There is much talk now of building a new library, and clearly, sooner or later, that will happen. I suppose, the architects will produce a multi-story, glass and steel structure that will be flooded with daylight and equipped with beanbag chairs and a coffee shop and perhaps a swimming pool, because that would surely encourage people to visit the library.
But I hope they include an homage to the musty, dusty, marbled past.
Perhaps next to the computer room and the makerspaces they can have an old fogies room for relics like me who liked it better when libraries were quieter, darker places — a place to find refuge from the noise and haste, a place to find books, and perhaps an armchair.