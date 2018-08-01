I have lived in Paris, Munich, Milan, London, Toronto and New York City, and each has much to recommend it: The Eiffel Tower, the Englischer Garten, Milan Cathedral, Speaker’s Corner, Lake Ontario and, for NYC, well, take your pick.
It is evidence either of the power of bonding or invincible parochialism that my favorite place in the world lies in none of these global metropolises but in an Omaha-size city in a country whose population barely exceeds 3 million.
I posted a photo of this place on Facebook recently, describing it as my favorite place in the world, and almost instantly received a response from my sister denouncing it as a sawdusty hole that stinks of fish.
I beg to differ.
Cardiff Central Market, which can be found at 49 St. Mary St., in the city of Cardiff, Wales — whence, as regular readers will know, I hail — is an unforgettable place. It is a sprawling indoor market about the size of a football field that sits under an enormous glass roof. Within its confines the visitor may buy cheeses, pastries, breads, fruits, vegetables, meat pies, cakes, clothes, DVDs, pets, books, souvenirs, bowls filled with peas, gravy and savory meatballs, excellent hot tea, and crispy, craving-worthy bread rolls called cobs.
At one end of the market is the offending fishmonger, whose family members have plied their trade there since Victoria, and long before my grandfather arrived on the scene in the very early years of the last century. That stall has been lodged in my memory from the day, in the company of my father, I first stared at the gaping, gawking heads of the ice-covered fish whose heads seemed to accuse me of something or other.
That memory is as indelible as the hog heads, staring like zombies, just around the corner.
Above the opposite entryway sits a large clock that has never worked so far as I can recall and whose non-working status I suspect has become something of a tradition. Below it come and go the thousands of people who patronize the market daily, most perhaps unaware that in older, darker days the site of that entryway hosted gallows where many a bad guy, and sometimes not-so-bad guys, were sent to their rewards.
The building was, prior to its adoption as a market, a prison, which can perhaps be surmised from its layout, which resembles two long rows of cells, one on the lower and one on the upper level, with something like a guardhouse in the middle. The sawdust, of course, is an affectation, attempting to conjure for the benefit of the meat merchants the atmosphere of an old-time butcher shop.
Perhaps the greatest of the market’s many attractions is its prices.
As I have discovered on my several visits, Great Britain is a pricey place. But not so at Cardiff Market, where delicious cheeses and savory pies can be had for modest outlays, which is certainly another reason to love the place.
Isn’t that a wonderful thing? Essentially, an enormous farmer’s market/flea market open year round, every day but Sundays.
I do miss it.
•••
I attended, Saturday night, in my newsman capacity, the Sarpy County Museum’s annual fundraising dinner and can report that all was well. The food was excellent, the raffle prizes astoundingly good (Opera Omaha, Creighton soccer and baseball, fun restaurant gift certificates), and the musical presentation by the Sarpy Serenaders splendid as always.
Their rendition of John McNaughton’s beautiful “When There’s Love at Home” hit all the right notes for inveterate sentimentalists like me.