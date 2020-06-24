Washington Park's annual Music in the Park will be every Thursday in July. The first concert was held June 18.
The park, located at 20th Ave. and Franklin St., will host concerts Thursdays from 7 to 8 p.m.
The schedule is as follows:
June 18 - Rat Pack Jazz (Sinatra, Porter, & Cole)
June 25 - Mariachi Zapata (Mariachi Hits)
July 2 - Kaylyn Sahs (Country Pop)
July 9 - Jorge Nila & the Jazz Ninjas (Jazz Classics)
July 16 - Michael Lyon Quartet (Vocal Standards)
July 23 - Jimmy Weber Trio (Country & Contemporary)
July 30 - Danny Mattran Band (Variety)
These concerts are sponsored by the City of Bellevue.