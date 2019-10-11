The Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum will offer free admission and lunch to all military veterans during its Veterans Day program Nov. 11 at 11:30 a.m. at the museum, 28210 West Park Highway in Ashland.
The event is open to the public and included in the price of general admission for non-veterans.
The keynote speaker will be Nick Rucker, a veteran from Omaha who served in the Army. His presentation will focus on his point of view after his return from the battlefield.
To register, visit sacmuseum.org or contact Rachel at 402-944-3100. Registration is due Nov. 2.
The museum is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
General admissions is $12 for adults, $11 for seniors and $6 for children ages 4 to 6.