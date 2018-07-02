The Sarpy County Museum is currently draped in 63 quilts and will remain so through Aug. 18 when the Great Sarpy County Quilt Exhibit will close.
The quilts are drawn from across Sarpy County, some telling touching stories of remembrance, others exhibiting patriotic or historical themes.
Nancy Eno of Bellevue submitted a quilt made entirely from shirts and jeans that belonged to her late husband, Terry.
“When he passed away I felt I could capture and remember his life by assembling the clothes he wore into this memory quilt,” she said.
The pattern she chose is known as “The Double T,” which she felt was appropriate considering the letter T was the first letter of her husband’s name. Interestingly, she discovered that the pattern stemmed from the Prohibition period when it was created by the Ladies Temperance League, the “T” standing for “Temperance.”
Alice Stephens of Papillion is the rookie of the exhibit at the age of 74. Her creation, “Patchwork of the Crosses,” is her first quilt.
Stephens said she could not be more surprised that her first effort should be on public display.
“I have never owned a quilt,” she said. “No one in the family ever made one. I was never interested in sewing one. Way too much trouble and work I thought.”
Until she observed a fellow resident at Hillcrest Country Estates working on English Paper Piercing Hexagons, which seemed interesting.
“I came home and looked online and was blown away with such beautiful designs,” she said.
What followed was a year-long effort to create a quilt that consists of 1,176 “honeycombs.” There are 24 honeycombs to a square, hence a quilt consisting of 49 colorfully vibrant squares imposed on 49 black or white squares.
Carol Nowling of Gretna submitted a quilt titled “50 Shades of States,” which consists of 50 squares, each embroidered with an official state flower.
She rescued the quilt from a thrift store and brought it home, where she took it apart, sewed new borders and reassembled it.
And then there’s Sally Cvetas of Bellevue, whose “I’m Happy Just To Dance With You” quilt recalls the first dance she ever shared with her husband and honors the couple’s 50th wedding anniversary.
It is composed of 35 silk ties, including a featured tie from The Beatles Collection which commemorates the song “I’m Happy Just to Dance With You,” which was released in 1964.
“We came of age in the Beatles era of music, along with others of course,” she said. “We don’t get a chance to dance much anymore. Two knee replacements didn’t help matters. I wanted something to remember those days gone by.”
The 63 quilts are viewable at the museum Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is by donation.
Raffle tickets will be sold for an America-themed quilt, with chances sold for $1 each or six for $5. The quilt will be raffled at the museum’s Christmas open house.
The quilt exhibit is sponsored by the Sarpy County Visitors Committee and The Braided River Quilting Guild.
The museum is located at 2402 Clay St.