More than $200,000 being used to combat COVID-19-related issues is being funneled into the City of Bellevue.
The $202,742, provided in the form of Community Development Block Grant-Coronavirus funding through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, must be used specifically for the prevention of, preparation for and response to COVID-19.
This is being spent where it relates in some way to the COVID virus,” Ward 5 Councilman Don Preister said during the body’s June 16 gathering. “ … It was federal money that was brought to the city, we are certainly glad to have it …”
The funding, information provided by city officials shows, was authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act approved in late-March by Congress.
For the city to receive the funding and satisfy all HUD requirements, city officials are required to make substantial amendments to the 2019-2023 Consolidated Plan, 2019 action plan and Citizen Participation Plan.
It’s recommended, provided information says, that the funding is allocated four ways:
• $20,000 to the City of Bellevue/Human services to provide rent and mortgage assistance to residents in Bellevue facing homelessness due to financial hardship from COVID-19.
• $121,151 to the Housing Foundation for Sarpy County to assist low- and moderate-income households with rental and mortgage payments to prevent homelessness.
• $46,592 to the Eastern Nebraska Community Action Partnership (ENCAP) to add a volunteer coordinator position responsible for recruitment, coordination and development of volunteers at the Bellevue Food Pantry to ensure efficient pantry operations due to increased community need and response to COVID-19.
• $15,000 to the City of Bellevue for general management, oversight and monitoring for the CDBG-CV program and activities.