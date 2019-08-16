The Bellevue community will take a step back in time Friday and Saturday to celebrate its first school’s 150th birthday.
Hosted at the now Mission Middle School, the two-day event will feature alumni guest speakers, food, student-led tours and historic displays of the school.
Jenny Powell, principal of Mission Middle for nine years, said the idea to host a 150-year celebration has been in the talks for a couple years.
“We’ve had a 20- to 30-member committee working for about a year to plan the event,” she said. “There are lots of people donating their time, energy and money so we could have this big celebration.”
The school opened in 1869 as Bellevue School District No. 1 until it was renamed Main School in 1911. In the early 1950s, the school was renamed Bellevue Junior/Senior High School and was open to students in seventh through 12th grade.
After Bellevue Senior High School opened in 1962, the school was renamed Bellevue Junior High School before given its final name, Mission Junior High School, in 1966.
“We’re excited to see the community come out and participate in a celebration of Bellevue Public Schools,” Powell said. “It’s going to be a big alumni weekend.”
Five guest speakers will take part in the celebration: video game designer Tom Kudirka, former NBA player Erick Strickland, civil rights attorney Jeanette Samuels, “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune” music composer John Hoke and contemporary artist Geary Taylor.
Also speaking at the event are Powell, BPS Superintendent Jeff Rippe and former principal Paul Hartnett.
Another aspect Powell is looking forward to is the student involvement.
“It’s all about the kids,” she said.
“We want to feature that with some of our current students who can talk about their experiences here.”
The Mission 150 celebration schedule:
Aug. 16 — Bellevue Volunteer Firefighters Hall at 6 p.m., 2108 Franklin St., with an adult social with a $10 cover for food and cash bar. There will be Mission 150 historic display boards for guests to read about Mission and BPS.
Aug. 17 — Arrows to Aerospace Parade at 10 a.m. down Mission Avenue. Doors at Mission Middle School open at noon with student-led tours, games and food. The official program begins at 1:30 p.m. in the auditorium.
Mission Middle School is located at the corner of Mission Avenue and Washington Street in Olde Towne.