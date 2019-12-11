Mission Middle School parents and students offered victims of the spring flood a chance to celebrate the holiday season.
A parent group at the school started a donation drive to give families Christmas decorations and even Christmas trees for free Friday at the school.
Donations were made from across the Bellevue community.
Mission students set all the boxes and decorations up in the gym and also helped by carrying decorations out to cars.
Jimeal Phillips and Colleen Hosick, part of the parent group and organizers of the event, said they were surprised by the community support.
“I was surprised the amount of stuff that came in and the amount of people that were here right away ready to get stuff,” said Phillips, also a parent at Mission. “There were people who weren’t going to have a Christmas tree or a Christmas at all.”
Phillips said there were around 40 students whose families lost everything in the flooding this spring, so the team wanted those families to have first picks of the decorations.
Anyone after 5 p.m. that night could come in after to collect decorations.
From trees, garlands, ornaments and wreaths, families were able to collect everything they needed to celebrate Christmas.
After the event, students were offered the rest of the stuff to take home to their own families.
Hosick, also a Mission parent, said those in attendance were “extremely grateful.”
“The community pulled through,” she said.