The Midlands Community Foundation has extended its grant application deadline to Monday.
Grant applications are open to organizations that provide services in Sarpy and Cass Counties. Organizations that support education and programs benefiting health, art, culture, community, economic development and human services are encouraged to apply.
MCF grants will not provide grants to aid individuals, families, religious programs, political organizations or projects, dinners, tickets or conferences.
To apply or to view grant guidelines, visit midlandscommunity.org. For more information, call 402-991-8027.