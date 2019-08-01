On July 30, 1945, World War II aviator Alfonza W. Davis went missing while flying over the Gulf of Trieste at the juncture of Italy, Slovenia and Croatia.
It was a bad day for Omaha, for Davis was the first African-American aviator from Omaha to earn his wings after training at Moton Field, the Tuskegee Army Air Field near Tuskegee, Ala.
He was one of approximately 20,000 persons who would carry the designation “Tuskegee Airmen” into subsequent decades, a designation that has earned particular honor for describing a corps which, during that racially segregated era, consisted wholly of black Americans.
Although formally declared dead on Oct. 30, 1945, Davis’s legacy, like the legacy of all the Tuskegee Airmen — only a small percentage of whom were pilots — would prosper. In 1988, the Alfonza W. Davis chapter of Tuskegee Airmen, Inc., the nonprofit formed to preserve the memory of those African-American airmen, was formed in Omaha.
It is headed today by Bellevue resident Bob Rose, who joined the organization in the mid-1990s and has been a leading figure ever since, having long served as chapter president.
Like many such service organizations, however, the Alfonza W. Davis chapter is struggling. Its paid membership has declined from a high of 196 in the mid-1990s to just eight today.
Rose is worried. Worried the achievement of those black aviators, whose success helped neutralize anti-black prejudice in post-war America, is being lost to memory. He is worried the chapter’s goal, which is to “perpetuate the legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen through youth” might fade.
“We try to convince the youth of today that just like the Tuskegee Airmen you can do anything you want to do, if you are prepared,” he said. “And in today’s world, ‘prepared’ is spelled S.T.E.M. — science, technology, engineering and math.”
That commitment was last expressed July 5 when the chapter delivered $3,500 in scholarships to three young women, thus fulfilling both its commitment to encouraging youth and to making no distinction by race in either chapter membership or awards.
The chapter’s other major function is to introduce youth to flight simulation machines at Offutt Air Force Base and the University of Nebraska at Omaha. While constituting an attempt to interest youth in science and technology, the trips have become few in recent years.
Rose says he just doesn’t have the adults he needs to do the calling, organizing, delivering, chaperoning, picking up and bringing back home that is involved in every student day trip.
He said an active corps of about 25 to 30 members would solve the problem, but he wonders how that can be achieved.
“All organizations are suffering the same problem and holding things together with a few core people,” he said, “You have to have people if you make commitments. I hate to make commitments I can’t keep. That’s the worst thing you can do.”
The story of the Tuskegee Airmen is worth preserving, he said.
“Without the success of the Tuskegee Airmen we would not enjoy the country we have today,” he said. “They opened up society by earning the respect of a lot of people. Prior to the Tuskegee Airmen the general assumption was that blacks were incapable of handling sophisticated equipment.
“That was untenable after the Tuskegees.”
Rose can be reached at 402-292-8912 or at rdrjr@cox.net.