A draft of a countywide housing study that has been in the works for the better part of five months will be completed in late March, with a final copy being released by April 1.
The study, being compiled by Lincoln-based community planning and research firm Hanna:Keelan Associates, highlights Sarpy County’s housing needs during the next five years. And, according to the company’s Five-Year Action Plan, the need is substantial: 5,579 units encompassing a wide range of incomes are being sought.
A special emphasis is being placed on rebuilding the nearly 400 Sarpy County homes that were decimated by last year’s flooding, as well as erecting new housing for the county’s low- to moderate-income residents. Provided information shows that special attention is being placed on gaining new workforce housing, which would result in lower pricing in comparison to market-rate housing.
“We needed a concrete way to say, ‘This is what we have,’ and at what income levels and price levels,” said Carolyn Pospisil, executive director of the Housing Foundation for Sarpy County and the Bellevue Housing Authority. “So, that is what the housing study, I think, has given us. This is a five-year goal that seems, I don’t want to say lofty, but something where everyone is going to have to come together to achieve it.”
The $52,000 study was made possible by the Housing Foundation receiving a sizable grant from the Nebraska Investment Finance Authority, which covers about 49 percent of the expenses. The rest of the bill is being footed by the City of Bellevue, Sarpy County and other community nonprofits and partners.
During a Feb. 25 community gathering at Bellevue University, Tim Keelan highlighted how he and his staff have taken their time gathering figures and mapping out the study to ensure it’s done the right way.
“We want this to be the best study that Hanna:Keelan has ever completed, so we are kind of taking our time to make sure that everybody can give us as much feedback as possible,” said Keelan, co-owner and principal partner of Hanna:Keelan Associates.
A portion of that feedback came from Sarpy County residents. Pospisil said about 900 people from October through January took the time to fill out surveys that gathered demographic information and analyzed various housing trends.
“It will be the linchpin of starting,” Jim Hawkins, president of the Housing Foundation, said of the push to bolster Sarpy County housing. “It’s just weird to me that it’s 2020 and we are just waking up to housing being an issue — it’s ridiculous.”
The Feb. 25 gathering was the sixth opportunity county residents had to hear more about what the study entails. During the most recent event, about 15 people — developers, builders, county officials and nonprofit representatives — met in the lower level of the John B. Muller Administrative Services building.
Information provided by Hanna:Keelan highlights how partnerships between various entities is paramount for the Five-Year Housing Action Plan to come to life. These partnerships are comprised of housing stakeholders through the formation of existing housing groups, local government and specific housing funding sources.
Developers, Pospisil said, will certainly have the opportunity to apply for various forms of funding moving forward to help push their projects inside the county’s borders. The fact that Sarpy County is completing this study is well-known among prospect companies and developers, which is one of the major benefits of it being completed, she said.
“This is the first time with all of this — I’ve never had this many people ask about development opportunities in the area,” Pospisil said. “I’ve met with more developers in the last few weeks than we have in probably the last 10 years. So, it definitely shined a light on the fact that there is a need that everybody always kind of knew about, but now we have some statistics behind it.”