Name: Meredith Toebben
What do you teach? General music at Fort Crook Elementary.
Experience: This is my first year teaching. I graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in May with a degree in music education and music composition.
Hobbies: Writing music, traveling, petting my cat, eating copious amounts of Lindt chocolate.
Who or what influenced you to become a teacher? I have wanted to be a music teacher since I was in elementary school. My music teacher was the reason I became an educator, and is a friend and mentor to this day.
How do you spend your summer vacation? This summer I will be pursuing my master’s degree, but am hoping to take a vacation with my family and teach a few theater education classes back in Des Moines where I grew up.
What’s the most rewarding part of being an educator? The most rewarding part of being an educator is seeing students take learning and creating into their own hands. I love learning from students, and maybe stealing a thing or two from them to use in my teaching.
If I weren’t a teacher, I’d be ... Like every 5-year-old, I used to want to be an Egyptian archaeologist, so maybe I would give that a go.