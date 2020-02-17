Name: Kelsey Wiemer.
What do you teach? I teach at Two Springs Elementary as a fifth grade teacher.
Experience: This year is my first year teaching. I graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in May. I have worked as a daycare teacher for the last four years.
Hobbies: When I have free time, I enjoy reading and watching Netflix. I also enjoy spending time with family and friends. When it is warm out, I love spending time outside with my dogs or at the lake.
Who or what influenced you to become a teacher? I have always loved working with children. I was the child that always ended up taking care of the other children in my neighborhood. I wasn’t 100% sure on becoming a teacher until I shadowed my fourth grade teacher when I was a junior in high school.
How do you spend your summer vacation? Over the summer vacations, I work as a lead school age teacher with kindergarten through second grade students at a daycare in Lincoln. I also enjoy going to the lake with my husband and spending time with my dogs.
What’s the most rewarding part of being en educator? The most enjoyable or rewarding thing about being an educator is knowing that I am making a difference in the lives of these children.
I also like know that as a teacher, I have the future of the world in my classroom.
If I weren’t a teacher, I’d be ... If I were not an educator, I would probably be a photographer. I love exploring and being behind a camera.