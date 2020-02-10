Name: Amanda Jo Mitchell.
What do you teach? Sixth grade at Peter Sarpy Elementary School
Experience: This is my 10th year teaching. I have taught third, fourth and sixth grade all at Peter Sarpy Elementary School. I graduated from the University of Nebraska at Omaha where I received my bachelor’s degree in education. I then completed my graduate degree at Wayne State College where I earned a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction.
Hobbies: My hobbies are spending time with my family and finding fun things to do with my children in Bellevue and in nearby communities. I also coach a basketball team through the Sarpy YMCA and enjoy giving back to the community. I am an avid Husker football fan. Go Big Red! I also love to play Fantasy Football.
Who or what influenced you to become a teacher? My mom, Bobbie Mitchell, was an elementary school teacher, lead teacher and principal in the Bellevue Public School district for most of my life.
My older sister, Emily (Mitchell) Chancey teaches fifth Grade at LeMay Elementary School and my grandmother is a retired middle school English teacher. I student taught under the incredible guidance of Mrs. Linda Cadwell. Mr. Jeremy Weber has also played a huge role in helping to mold me into the educator I have become and will continue to be. I have learned so much from so many amazing people in the profession.
How do you spend your summer vacation? I enjoy traveling. My favorite place to travel over summer vacation is Florida.
What’s the most rewarding part of being an educator? Being a teacher allows me to make such an impact on the lives of so many, all while learning and growing each and every day myself. When we can show our students the joy of learning through discovery, we can ignite the spark that lights the way to some pretty incredible futures. Seeing the smiles of the students makes every struggle worthwhile.
If I weren’t a teacher, I’d be ... a neonatologist. I was a pre-med student before turning to education as my forever career choice. I love nurturing and caring for others.
I thrive in situations where I can truly make a difference.