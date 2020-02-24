Name: Mikayla Schumacher.
What do you teach? Kindergarten at Twin Ridge Elementary.
Experience: One year in Lincoln Public Schools teaching kindergarten and I am in my first year at Bellevue Public Schools.
Hobbies: I love to try new things with friends and family. I enjoy cooking and being outside hiking or running. During the winter months, I enjoy working out inside at OrangeTheory.
Who or what influenced you to become a teacher? My dad, Jerry Schumacher, was a huge influence on me to become a teacher and to teach in Bellevue Public Schools District. He has worked here almost my whole life. He has shown me how much teaching kids can positively affect both the teacher and the student.
How do you spend your summer vacation? Well, last summer I spent it teaching summer school and moving to Bellevue. This summer, I will be teaching summer school again and starting my master’s degree.
What’s the most rewarding part of being an educator? I love watching the kids get excited over the growth and connections they are making in class.
If I weren’t a teacher, I’d be ... A personal trainer or physical therapist because I love watching people grow and push themselves to be better.