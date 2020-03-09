Name: Terrie Brown.
What do you teach? Second grade at Fairview Elementary.
Experience: Twenty-two total years, 20 in Bellevue Public Schools.
Hobbies: Baking/decorating cookies and cake pops, sewing and watching baseball.
Who or what influenced you to become a teacher? High school teacher named Mrs. McClain — she was a club sponsor for FTA — Future Teachers of America. She inspired me to want to help others.
How do you spend your summer vacation? Relaxing as much as possible, spending time in the sun, watching baseball games, getting a trip in to see my daughter and other family members as possible.
What’s the most rewarding part of being an educator? I would have to say that the most rewarding part of being an educator to me is seeing my former students all grown up. I love knowing that I had a small part in who they grew up to become.
If I weren’t a teacher, I’d be ... a baker. I love making desserts, cooking and decorating sugar cookies and I’ve been told my cake pops are the best.