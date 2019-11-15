Name: Teri Price.
What do you teach? I currently teach second grade at Gilder Elementary. I have taught third grade, and I’ve recently looped with a previous class for two years. That was a great experience.
Experience: This is my 12th year being a teacher.
Hobbies: I enjoy gardening, growing tropical plants/houseplants, collecting vinyl, going to concerts and hanging out with my husband.
Who or what influenced you to become a teacher? My mother. She is a retired teacher. I always enjoyed helping in her classroom when I was younger. I admired the way she cared so much for each of her students!
How do you spend your summer vacation? I love to garden, read, listen to music, travel, go swimming with family and just chill.
What’s the most rewarding part of being an educator? The most rewarding part of being an educator is that I get to pass on knowledge to my students that they will use throughout their life — be it academic, social, emotional, etc. I love teaching my students how to research and ask questions to further their own knowledge.
If I weren’t a teacher, I’d be ... back in college to earn a degree in horticulture.