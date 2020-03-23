Name: Stephanie Perrin.
What do you teach? Fourth grade at Betz Elementary.
Experience: This is my sixth year teaching. I have taught seventh grade, sixth grade and fourth grade.
Hobbies: I love to watch my sons participate in activities and sports.
Who influenced you to become a teacher? I had numerous amazing teachers growing up, including Mrs. Semanco, Mrs. McNamara, Mr. Seim, Mrs. Sauer and Mrs. Whitworth. I also married into a family of teachers that continue to inspire and encourage me.
How do you spend your summer vacation? I spend time with my family and try to take a couple vacations. Most days you can find me in the stands watching a youth baseball game.
What’s the most rewarding part of being an educator? The most rewarding part of education is creating a sense of community in my classroom. When the kids want to come to school and miss everyone if they are gone is the best feeling.
If I weren’t a teacher I would be ... a nurse.