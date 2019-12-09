Name: Shaylin Agosta
What do you teach? Fifth grade at Bellevue Elementary.
Experience: One year of fourth grade in Dodge City, Kan.; one year of pre-K in Omaha; five years of kindergarten at Bellevue Elementary and four years of fifth grade at Bellevue Elementary.
Hobbies: Reading, traveling with my husband, cooking and spending time with my three dogs — Chloe, Zoe and Rexx.
Who or what influenced you to become a teacher? My second-grade teacher, Mrs. Hamrick, in Shelby, N.C., had a major impact on me. She made school fun and I loved going — I always strive to be like her.
How do you spend your summer vacation? I usually spend it going back to my hometown in North Carolina to see my parents, but my parents moved here to Bellevue this past April. So, now my husband and I will have to find new places to travel each summer.
What’s the most rewarding part of being an educator? I enjoy getting to be creative and making learning fun for my students! Everyday is different and that’s exciting!
If I weren’t a teacher, I’d be ... a world traveler. I love going to new places, seeing new cultures and meeting new people.