Name: Sarah Lach
What do you teach? Preschool special education at Avery Elementary.
Experience: At the beginning of my teaching career, I taught first grade for two years in Sutherland, Neb. Following that, I worked in various behavior programs. Most recently, I served as a K-5 special education teacher in a self-contained behavior program in Glenwood, Iowa. This is my second year as an early childhood special educator at Avery Elementary.
Hobbies: Traveling, reading and spending time with my family.
Who or what influenced you to become a teacher? As a student, I was fortunate to develop strong relationships with a few amazing teachers who helped me to recognize all the possibilities that my future could hold. As a student, I began to recognize how important those relationships were in helping me succeed. As a teacher, I believe my role is to help students gain new skills but also to show them that they are loved and accepted for who they are.
How do you spend your summer vacation? My summer vacation is spent traveling with my husband and son, catching up on reading and spending time with those I care about most.
What’s the most rewarding part of being an educator? The thing I find most rewarding about teaching is the relationships that I have been fortunate to develop with students and their families. Teaching really is all about relationships and I love being able to be a small part of the lives of the students and families that I serve.
This year, it has been really fun to have students that have moved on from my classroom stopping by to say hi or to tell me about something in their day. It’s a great feeling to have been able to reach those students.
If I weren’t a teacher, I’d be ... a librarian or own my own bookstore.