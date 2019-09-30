Name: Molly McNamara

What do you teach? First grade at Wake Robin Elementary.

Experience: First year.

Hobbies: Reading, traveling and cooking.

Who or what influenced you to become a teacher? My parents who both dedicated 70-plus years combined to education.

How do you spend your summer vacation? Working at Platteview Country Club, vacationing.

What’s the most rewarding part of being an educator? Learning new things and watching students get excited about learning.

If I weren’t a teacher, I’d be ... an interior designer or fashion designer.

