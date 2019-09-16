Name: Melissa Sindelar
What do you teach? First grade at Bertha Barber.
Experience: This is my 29th year teaching in Bellevue. The majority of my teaching experience is in first grade.
Hobbies: Reading, playing volleyball, watching anything Huskers.
Who or what influenced you to become a teacher? I think my greatest influence came from working at the district main office while in high school. The people that I worked with there, including Mr. Henry Schuttler and Alberta Yager, and so many others, created such a positive experience it led me into teaching.
How do you spend your summer vacation? I like to start every morning with a walk and then I like to get as much done on my to-do list every day that I can, whether it’s running errands or getting projects done around the house.
What’s the most rewarding part of being an educator? From the beginning of the school year to the end, there is so much change and growth that happens with first-graders which is exciting to see. I also enjoy running into my former students out in the community and catching up with them. Every day is a new day with young students in the classroom and it allows me to be a kid again.
If I weren’t a teacher, I’d be ... I can’t imagine doing anything else.