Name: Mary Jo Holdcroft.
What do you teach? Middle school math and science at St. Matthew the Evangelist.
Experience: Twenty years.
Hobbies: Gardening and quilting.
Who or what influenced you to become a teacher? I enjoy math and science, but I also want to interact with people. Teaching fits perfectly.
How do you spend your summer vacation? With my grandchildren and in my garden.
What’s the most rewarding part of being an educator? Sometimes the students come back and visit after they have graduated from St. Matthew. I enjoy seeing them again and seeing how they are growing into fine young adults.
If I weren’t a teacher, I’d be ... a horticulturist. I do like my garden.