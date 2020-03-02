Name: Maggie Robertson.
What do you teach? Fourth grade at Bertha Barber Elementary.
Experience: Three years.
Hobbies: Traveling, listening to music and hiking.
Who or what influenced you to become a teacher? My influences were my grandparents and all my elementary teachers.
How do you spend your summer vacation? I plan on teaching summer school and spending many days by the pool.
What’s the most rewarding part of being an educator? I get to build strong relationships with my students each day and make learning fun.
If I weren’t a teacher, I’d be ... a zookeeper.