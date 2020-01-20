Name: Kristin Pryor-Michael.
What do you teach? Second grade at Leonard Lawrence Elementary.
Experience: Twenty-seven years of teaching kindergarten, first or second grade with Bellevue Public Schools.
Hobbies: Camping, watching Netflix or Disney+ and watching my daughter play different sports.
Who or what influenced you to become a teacher? I became interested in teaching while working as a kindergarten helper during my junior year of high school.
How do you spend your summer vacation? Working in the yard, feeding hummingbirds, going to the Lake of the Ozarks with family, camping and chauffeuring for free.
What’s the most rewarding part of being an educator? When students make a connection. You can see it in their eyes. It’s the, “Oh, I get it!” moments that I love.
If I weren’t a teacher, I’d be ... either holding babies that need cuddles in the NICU or volunteering with my dog for pet therapy.