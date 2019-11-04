Name: Kelsie Bahe.
What do you teach? Kindergarten at Birchcrest Elementary.
Experience: This is my seventh year teaching.
Hobbies: Volleyball, crafting and enjoying Husker football.
Who or what influenced you to become a teacher? My sister Amy. She teaches fourth grade.
How do you spend your summer vacation? At the lake with my family.
What’s the most rewarding part of being an educator? Building relationships with my students.
If I weren’t a teacher, I’d be ... a small business owner and run a boutique.