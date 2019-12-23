Name: Katie Laughhunn.
What do you teach? Third grade at St. Bernadette Catholic School.
Experience: Two years as a fifth grade teacher. This is my 18th year teaching third grade at St. Bernadette.
Hobbies: Running, being outside and reading.
Who or what influenced you to become a teacher? My fourth grade teacher Mr. Eickholt always made it fun to learn and be at school. I want to teach in a way that makes my students want to be at school and learn.
How do you spend your summer vacation? Soaking up the sunshine and recharging, watching my son run track for the Bellevue Breeze and reading lots of books.
What’s the most rewarding part of being an educator? The moment when a struggling student “gets it” and is able to feel success.
If I weren’t a teacher, I’d be ... My kids always ask me this. I can’t ever think of any other job that I would love as much as this. It’s exhausting, but I wouldn’t trade it for any other job.