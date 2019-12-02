Name: Jennifer Hobscheidt.
What do you teach? I teach at Two Springs Elementary as a second grade teacher.
Experience: This year will be my 27th year of teaching. It is my first year as a second-grade teacher. Before teaching second grade, I spent my days teaching and having fun in kindergarten classrooms. I have taught for Bellevue Public Schools, Leavenworth, Kan. Public Schools and Burwell, Neb., Public Schools.
Hobbies: I am really not a hobby person. I spend my free time doing many different things: exercising, reading, spending time with my pets and spending time with family.
Who or what influenced you to become a teacher? My biggest influence has always been having fantastic educators as a part of my life. I saw that there was a need for more of these kind of people. I wanted to do the same and be a positive influence for all the students I am lucky enough to have as students.
How do you spend your summer vacation? For many years I spent every summer following my daughter playing select softball and enjoying time spent with her teammates’ families. Every summer is spent growing flowers, endless days of mowing, catching up on things that did not get done during the school year and enjoying unscheduled days.
What’s the most rewarding part of being an educator? The most enjoyable or rewarding thing about being an educator is seeing all students succeed in some way, and knowing that I played a small part in that success.
If I weren’t a teacher, I’d be ... If I were not an educator I would want to be doing a job where I could work in the travel industry.