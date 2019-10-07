Name: Heather Campbell
What do you teach? Preschool special education at Betz Elementary.
Experience: I have been teaching for 15 years.
Hobbies: I enjoy reading and traveling.
Who or what influenced you to become a teacher? I am the oldest of eight children. My mom was a natural teacher leading us.
How do you spend your summer vacation? I love to travel and spend time with my family.
What’s the most rewarding part of being an educator? I love how candid and eager children are to learn.
If I weren’t a teacher, I’d be ... a nurse.