Name: Heather Campbell

What do you teach? Preschool special education at Betz Elementary.

Experience: I have been teaching for 15 years.

Hobbies: I enjoy reading and traveling.

Who or what influenced you to become a teacher? I am the oldest of eight children. My mom was a natural teacher leading us.

How do you spend your summer vacation? I love to travel and spend time with my family.

What’s the most rewarding part of being an educator? I love how candid and eager children are to learn.

If I weren’t a teacher, I’d be ... a nurse.

