Name: Edward T. Ventura Jr.
What do you teach? As the Chandler View Elementary teacher-librarian, I get to share my love of the written word, create a culturally sensitive, learner-centered environment and teach research and 21st-century skills all at the same time.
Experience: This is my 20th year teaching in the Omaha-metro but fourth year in Bellevue. I have spent time as a substitute teacher and technology teacher.
Hobbies: Advocating for students and educators as a Nebraska State Education Association leader, reading and cheering for the Huskers and New York Giants.
Who or what influenced you to become a teacher? My late wife, Ernestine, was an elementary teacher when I met her. The love she had for the profession and her students made me want to be an educator.
How do you spend your summer vacation? I have spent time with my family in New Mexico but have been elected as a delegate representing Nebraska educators at their Representative Assembly – the main policy making and legislative body of the National Education Association. This year it is in Atlanta, Ga.
What’s the most rewarding part of being an educator? Building relationship with students is rewarding but the most joy I have received is hearing parents say how their kids try to imitate me when they read a book.
If I weren’t a teacher, I’d be ... a narrator for audiobooks.