Name: Dominic Gillen
What do you teach? Fifth grade at Fairview Elementary.
Experience: Twenty-five years of teaching.
Hobbies: Golf and yard work.
Who or what influenced you to become a teacher? My father was an American history teacher. I always admired what he did and how much he wanted his students to learn and succeed.
How do you spend your summer vacation? We generally spend our summer vacation at home working on things around the house that we can’t do during the school year. We try to do a trip to Kansas City to Worlds of Fun.
What’s the most rewarding part of being an educator? The most rewarding part of being an educator is seeing kids learn something they’ve struggled with in the past. I love it when they have a “eureka” moment.
If I weren’t a teacher, I’d be... a counselor. I like to help out people who are struggling in their lives. I feel like I’ve had a lot of different experiences in my life that allows me to relate to people in need.