Name: Cathy Bradshaw.
What do you teach? Third grade at Pawnee Elementary.
Experience: I have taught grades pre-K through sixth grade and special education during my 35-year career. I came to Omaha from Colorado eight years ago to be with my three daughters. This is my first year at Pawnee after working at another Omaha Public School. I have a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Northern Colorado, master’s degree from the University of Colorado and a reading specialist endorsement from the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
Hobbies: I love to travel, take dance and fitness classes and enjoy painting. Of course, reading is also a favorite pastime.
Who or what influenced you to become a teacher? I had many excellent teachers growing up that encouraged me to become a teacher. My favorite being a high school English teacher.
How do you spend your summer vacation? My favorite thing to do is travel. One daughter lives in Germany and I explore many different countries as well as travel to Phoenix where my second daughter lives.
What’s the most rewarding part of being an educator? The best part of teaching is sharing the passion for learning with children. That exchange of excitement when presenting new ideas and challenges to young people is so rewarding.
If I weren’t a teacher, I’d be ... a nurse or open a florist shop.