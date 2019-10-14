Name: Becky Ham
What do you teach? Math and science at St. Mary’s in Bellevue for my second year now.
Experience: Eight years.
Hobbies: I love making crafts, jewelry and playing games with my kids. I’m my family’s undefeated champion of Ticket to Ride.
Who or what influenced you to become a teacher? I was influenced to become a teacher by Mrs. Grinberg — my high school literature teacher — and a great number of amazing teachers along the way.
How do you spend your summer vacation? During the summer, my kids and I spend a lot of time at the pool, the library and the park.
What’s the most rewarding part of being an educator? My favorite part of being an educator is seeing students when they have their “Ah-HA!” moments. I love seeing them learn.
If I weren’t a teacher, I’d be … a cake decorator.