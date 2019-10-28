Name: Ashlee Albers.
What do you teach? Fourth grade at Central Elementary.
Experience: This is my first year in Bellevue Public Schools, but my 11th year teaching.
Hobbies: Traveling, eating (I’m a big foodie) and playing with my two labs.
Who or what influenced you to become a teacher? My third grade teacher, Ms. Tapscott, inspired me to become a teacher. I strive to be half as good of an educator as her.
How do you spend your summer vacation? Normally, I teach summer school because I’m a workaholic.
This summer, I will be staying home and enjoying time with my first baby, a boy, who is due in January.
What’s the most rewarding part of being an educator? I love getting to work with kids all day and be trusted by parents and the community to keep them safe and learning.
If I weren’t a teacher, I’d be ... a vet, because I love animals. I could also take my dogs, Moose and Waffles, to work with me.