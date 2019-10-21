Name: Andrea Watterson
What do you teach? First grade at Belleaire Elementary.
Experience: Sixteen years in the classroom and two years teaching Title I.
Hobbies: Family activities
Who or what influenced you to become a teacher? My third grade teacher.
How do you spend your summer vacation? With my family boating and enjoying outdoor activities.
What’s the most rewarding part of being an educator? Knowing that you can truly make a difference in a child’s life.
If I weren’t a teacher, I’d be... I can’t see myself doing anything else! Maybe relaxing on a beach somewhere tropical.