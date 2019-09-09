Name: Alexandra Weaver
What do you teach? Kindergarten at Twin Ridge Elementary.
Experience: This is my second year teaching kindergarten at Twin Ridge Elementary. Before teaching, I worked at two daycares and preschools. I taught children of all ages — from six weeks old to 12 years old. I have been a baby teacher, toddler teacher, preschool teacher and a summer school teacher for elementary students. I have also volunteered for several organizations around the metro area. I have worked with students through Partnership 4 Kids, Girls Inc., Completely Kids and I have also volunteered for the Little Lions Preschool at Henry Doorly Zoo.
Hobbies: When I have free time, I like to give myself manicures and pedicures. I enjoy shopping and watching Netflix. I love watching medical and crime dramas. I also enjoy reading. Jodi Picoult is one of my favorite authors. I would rather stay home with a good book and TV than go out.
Who or what influenced you to become a teacher? I have always enjoyed school and learning. My favorite teachers were the ones who made learning fun and exciting. I wanted to provide children with the same loving and exciting learning that I had received. I also wanted to be a good role model for students. Alongside academics, I wanted to teach children valuable life skills that would prepare them for the future.
How do you spend your summer vacation? I spent half of the summer finishing my master’s degree and the other half relaxing. I love watching TV shows and also playing video games. I also attended a concert and spent time with friends and family. Most importantly, I was able to sleep for as long as I wanted and fully recharge for the school year.
What’s the most rewarding part of being an educator? The most rewarding part of being an educator is seeing a student’s face light up when they are excited and proud of their accomplishments. I love seeing students grow. Also, funny things happen every day. I am filled with laughs and happy memories each and every day.
If I weren’t a teacher, I’d be ... A doctor or a nurse.