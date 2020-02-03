The Midlands Community Foundation’s 2020 Reflection Ball, held Jan. 18 at the Embassy Suites in La Vista, raised more than $115,000.
Proceeds from the event, attended by more than 400, will support the needs of non-profit organizations that provide programs and services in Sarpy and Cass counties, with an emphasis on first responders as well art, community, economic development, education, health and human services.
During the event, Bob Olson was presented the 2020 Reflection Award in honor of his over 55 years of volunteerism in Sarpy and Cass counties.