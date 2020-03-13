A Bellevue man accused of being in three hit-and-run accidents on the same day with his dog in the vehicle, one of which caused serious injuries to another driver, was sentenced to a lengthy term of probation Tuesday in Sarpy County District Court.
Logan T. Noonan, 23, was sentenced by District Court Judge Michael Smith to four years of probation. The defendant was convicted in December 2019 of leaving the scene of an accident involving serious injury or death, a Class III felony, punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment and a $25,000 fine.
In June 2019, an officer with the Papillion Police Department responded to a personal injury accident in the area of 84th Street and Schram Road, according to factual basis information provided by Officer Travis Rozeboom. Upon arrival, officers learned that a silver Jeep Grand Cherokee reportedly ran a red light and struck a Honda CRV.
The driver of the Honda was pinned inside of the vehicle and subsequently extricated and transported to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy where she was treated after sustaining several bone fractures, court records show.
The driver, later determined to be Noonan, fled the scene of the accident on foot into a nearby cornfield and wasn’t located despite attempts by both witnesses of the accident and law enforcement.
During the investigation, court records show that law enforcement learned of two other hit-and-run incidents involving the same Jeep that day. One, which court records show happened just before the injury accident, happened in front of a Bellevue police officer transporting a prisoner. The jeep was seen speeding westbound on Highway 370 near Town Center Parkway where it struck an SUV while attempting an illegal pass.
The jeep, court records show, fled the scene westbound on Highway 370. While attempting to turn southbound onto 84th Street, the vehicle left the roadway and struck several objects. In the process, it lost its front bumper, license plate and vehicle parts before re-entering the roadway and continuing southbound on 84th Street, ultimately causing the injury accident.
Searching the vehicle and scene, court records show law enforcement found registration, a work ID and a dog known to be Noonan’s, all of which ultimately gave up his identity. Court records show Noonan was involved in another hit-and-run accident just weeks earlier in Papillion when he wrecked his jeep at Walnut Creek Lake.
As part of a December 2019 plea agreement, additional charges of willful reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident were dismissed.
In other recent district court happenings:
*Keynan N. Collins, 25, of Bellevue, was sentenced Feb. 24 by Sarpy County District Court Judge Nathan Cox to spend 18 months in the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. Collins was originally sentenced in December 2018 to five years of probation, 90 days in jail and 50 hours of community service after being found guilty of criminal attempted child abuse, a Class IV felony.
The charge stems from the defendant reportedly causing one or more severe injuries to a 2-year-old child.
*Michael J. Woodliff, 23, of Bellevue, was sentenced to three years of probation after being convicted of two counts of being in possession of child pornography and unlawful intrusion, all Class I misdemeanors. The defendant was sentenced by District Court Judge George Thompson to one year of probation on each offense, all of which will run one after the other. He was also required to sign the Nebraska Sex Offender Registry.