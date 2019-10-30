Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 2 INCHES, WITH LOCAL AMOUNTS UP TO 3 INCHES POSSIBLE. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA. * WHEN...UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING. THE MOST PERSISTENT SNOWFALL IS EXPECTED BEFORE 4 PM CDT. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&