A+ Women of Distinction honorees. Congratulations on this well-deserved recognition. Now in its 11th year, I am still amazed by the talented and giving women living in our area. And if this year’s honorees can be summed up in a single word, it would be givers. You can meet this year’s honorees in today’s special section, and I’m sure you’ll agree our honorees are truly women of distinction and our communities are better places because of their care and compassion.
B Halloween. Keep in mind kids will be going to door to door in your neighborhood in search of the regular sized Hershey bar and not necessarily paying attention to their surroundings. Drive slow and don’t get distracted by your cell phone.
C- Hallmark Channel. I like the Christmas movies as much as everyone else, but two months of Jodi Sweetin and Candace Cameron Bure is a bit too much.