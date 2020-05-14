A+ Jim Shada. Congratulations on your appointment to deputy director of Parks and Recreation. Not exactly sure what that means, but what I am sure of is Bellevue is a better place to live because of your decades of dedication to the youth of our community in your role as recreation director. Making sure kids (and adults) have programs in place to enrich their endeavors in baseball, softball, tennis, swimming and the such cannot be understated. Thanks for everything you do to get children off on the right foot in sports.
B- Desperate for live sports on television. How bad is it these days? I spent more time this weekend than I should admit watching a live cornhole tournament. I’ve played cornhole (known as bags in some circles) many, many times but nothing like these guys. I’m gonna have to practice.
F Folks who are taking the relaxed restrictions to the extreme. You know, this isn’t over until it’s over.