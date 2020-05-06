A Birthdays. Our granddaughter and grandson each celebrated birthdays the past couple weeks and did so without much fanfare — just like so many other youngsters with birthdays in these times. Virtual versions of “Happy Birthday” works in these conditions, but it’s not the same as backyard parties with cousins and classmates. I can’t wait for all this to pass and we get together to sing at the top of our lungs.
A Demolition of the former City Hall. The old building on Mission Avenue certainly served it’s purpose over the years, but bringing it down to spur Olde Towne redevelopment is certainly the right thing to do.
A Demolition of Paradise Lakes. It’s been more than a year since the Great Flood of 2019, and I’m sure removing visible reminders of the damage it caused couldn’t have come soon enough for those residents who lost their homes and the memories it held.