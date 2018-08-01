A+ Sarpy County Fair. Donny and Marie Osmond a few years back could have been referencing Sarpy County when they sang “I’m a little bit country and I’m a little bit rock ‘n’ roll.” The fair is going on this weekend in Springfield chock full of activities that include a rodeo, carnival, parades, 4-H displays, monster trucks, tractor pulls and plenty of live music. Head west on Highway 370 and turn south on Highway 50.
A+ Sts. Peter & Paul Festival. My grandparents were founding members of the parish 101 years ago, my dad and his sister and brothers went to grade school there, my sister and brothers and I went to grade school there, my daughters were baptized there and went to grade school there . . . of course, I’m going to remind you the annual parish festival is Sunday from noon to 8 p.m. There’s food, games for all ages, prizes to win and live music. The fun is just a handful of blocks north of Harrison Street on 36th Street.