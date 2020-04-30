B Relaxing restrictions. On one hand, I think it’s clear we can’t continue to stay home except for essentials — it’s not good for our mental well being or for the economy. On the other hand, if restrictions are lifted too soon — albeit step by step — what do the autumn and winter months look like? I can only hope that years from now we look back on this time, shake our collective heads and say, “That was nuts.”
C Sports replays on TV. Here’s an idea for ESPN, Fox and whomever else: Stop showing national championship games and start airing games that were meaningless then and meaningless now. I already know LSU won this past season’s national football championship and don’t need to watch it every other day. I suggest we get Ivy League games that would be as new to me today as they were then.
F “The new normal.” Sorry, but there’s nothing normal about our living conditions.