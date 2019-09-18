A+ Green Bellevue. Congratulations on reaching the 10-year milestone. Bellevue residents are fortunate to have Green Bellevue members keeping an eye on the future — especially raising our consciousness about matters as recycling and protecting our land. Planting trees, sponsoring Earth Day events and the many other projects Green Bellevue initiates are good for all of us.
C Calendar. Anyone else notice October is just one page away? I thoroughly enjoy the cooler temperatures and beautiful colors of the leaves, but I know cooler will soon turn to colder and beautiful colors turn to white.
C- Presidential election 2020. We’re still more than a year out and the rhetoric from both parties is enough to make me insert ear buds and crank up some Led Zeppelin. No wonder people get turned off about national politics at a time when their future so much depends on these elections.