Bellevue Community Foundation. Once again, the foundation through its fundraising efforts is able to financially support more than a dozen local nonprofits doing good works in our community. Keep up the good work.
Veterans Day Parade. Bellevue’s annual salute to our veterans is Saturday morning at 10 along Mission Avenue. Come out and support not just those who served but the many active duty personnel living in and around Bellevue. I do wish however, parade organizers would have stuck with tradition and selected a grand marshal as there are many, many veterans in our midst who are so deserving of that honor.
Nebraska high school football playoffs. As evidenced by Class A first-round scores, 16 teams advancing to the post-season is eight too many.