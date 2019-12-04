A+ Olde Towne Christmas. Kudos go out to those involved in bringing Olde Towne Christmas to life on Saturday night. Just a reminder the display at Washington Park will shine throughout the month of December, and it’s well worth a stop when your family is out on its annual drive looking at Christmas lights. Well done, everyone.
A+ Mary Miller. Congratulations on receiving the national Exemplary Academy Educator Award during ceremonies last month in Philadelphia. As the curriculum specialist at Bryan High School, your work in developing the career education program is second to none. Bryan students and the Omaha Public School district is fortunate to have you on their team.
F Driving, talking and eating. Saw it last week — a cell phone tucked between shoulder and ear, a breakfast sandwich in one hand and a steering wheel in the other. Really?